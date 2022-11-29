Officials: Surfside Beach fire chief selected as interim administrator

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach has selected an interim administrator to fill the position left vacate after the most recent town administrator William Shanahan resigned.

Shanahan was appointed to the town administrator position in November 2020 and said his last day will be Dec. 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Surfside Beach town administrator resigning after 2 years on job, officials confirm

Surfside Beach Spokesperson Robert Blomquist confirmed Fire Chief Rob Clemons would take on the administrator role while the process to hire someone for the position begins.

Clemons will remain the chief of the Surfside Beach Fire Department while taking on the news tasks of the administrator role. He was hired as fire chief in August of 2021 and has successfully restructured the department, improved the department’s culture and advanced the public safety capabilities of the town.

Clemons will begin his new role on Dec. 17, 2022.

