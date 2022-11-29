SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out.

Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to move out from SCDOT.

The notice was taped to the door of Black Thai to announce that they will be closed for the time being until they “figure it out.”

Other businesses located at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street also received the letter, while others are still waiting to receive one.

Black Thai Restaurant received the letter on Nov. 14, which says the SCDOT and Horry County need the building to be vacated by Dec. 22.

The notice continues to say there is construction scheduled for a project related to Highway 17 Business and Highway 501.

Some business owners that didn’t want to be on camera say this worries them because they don’t know where else to go.

For now, Black Thai Restaurant’s outgoing voicemail message informs customers that the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

The owners of Black Thai declined to comment.

WMBF News reached out to SCDOT and Horry County about the letter and is still waiting for a response back.

