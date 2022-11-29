Submit a Tip
S. Carolina’s US House maps under scrutiny because of race

FILE - State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data to a plan supported by Republicans on Jan. 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Federal judges are deciding whether South Carolina's new congressional maps are legal in a lawsuit by the NAACP which says the districts dilute Black voting power. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - A federal trial to determine whether South Carolina’s congressional maps are legal is closing with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power.

The NAACP says the General Assembly removed Black voters from the coastal 1st District to make it easier for Republicans to win and dilute African American votes.

The General Assembly says it drew maps fairly to deal with 10% population growth concentrated along the coast.

A panel of three federal judges will hear closing arguments in the case Tuesday morning in Charleston.

A ruling is expected later.

