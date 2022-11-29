Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Project Cook’ could bring nearly 150 jobs to Horry County, documents show

Horry County Government and Justice Center (Source: WMBF News)
Horry County Government and Justice Center (Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -  A company shrouded in mystery is expected to bring close to 150 jobs to Horry County.

During the Administration Committee meeting on Monday, a resolution was placed on the agenda to enter into a fee agreement with a company that has been given the name “Project Cook.”

Documents show the company anticipates that investment in the project will equal or exceed $15 million within Horry County and will create 146 full-time jobs.

But the documents do not indicate what kind of company wants to come to Horry County or what kind of jobs it will create.

During the committee meeting, Assistant County Administrator for Administration Barry Spivey said it would be located within the city limits of North Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News reached out to Horry County to gather more information on the company behind Project Cook.

Horry County spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said at this point the project is considered “privileged and confidential.”

She said she anticipates more details will be released if Horry County Council approves the third reading of items related to the project, which will take place later in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Hill
Report: Man fired shots at bicyclist on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Historical markers reveal Horry County's role in Revolutionary War
Surfside Beach wants its residents to fill the seats at its Citizen’s Workshop to hear what...
Officials: Surfside Beach fire chief selected as interim administrator
Randy Lynn Quinn Jr.
Former SC trooper busted again with child porn, officials say
Conway police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at Highway...
Crews block lanes on Highway 501 after crash involving 18-wheeler