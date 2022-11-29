‘Project Cook’ could bring nearly 150 jobs to Horry County, documents show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A company shrouded in mystery is expected to bring close to 150 jobs to Horry County.

During the Administration Committee meeting on Monday, a resolution was placed on the agenda to enter into a fee agreement with a company that has been given the name “Project Cook.”

Documents show the company anticipates that investment in the project will equal or exceed $15 million within Horry County and will create 146 full-time jobs.

But the documents do not indicate what kind of company wants to come to Horry County or what kind of jobs it will create.

During the committee meeting, Assistant County Administrator for Administration Barry Spivey said it would be located within the city limits of North Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News reached out to Horry County to gather more information on the company behind Project Cook.

Horry County spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said at this point the project is considered “privileged and confidential.”

She said she anticipates more details will be released if Horry County Council approves the third reading of items related to the project, which will take place later in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.