Police: Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shooting
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for help to identify a person wanted for questioning in a shooting.
The Florence Police Department said the shooting incident in question happened at On The Go on Alligator Road.
Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.
