Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.

Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it’s “incredibly dangerous” to have wireless phones inside a prison “especially with the capability of getting onto the internet.” He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.

Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Michael Hill
Report: Man fired shots at bicyclist on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Historical markers reveal Horry County's role in Revolutionary War
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) were arrested Monday in the death of Monica...
2 charged after toddler drowned in hot tub while they used meth, court docs say
LIVE: Biden manufacturing, economy remarks