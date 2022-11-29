A new historical marker is being unveiled recalling the history of Cox’s Ferry

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War.

The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry.

The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200 years and was used by General Francis Marion’s troops during the American Revolutionary War.

A receipt from 1780 shows Lieutenant Colonel Peter Horry, the county’s namesake, used and received materials from the ferry.

The receipt states Lieutenant Colonel Peter Horry received a sheep, five pints of rum, breakfast for nine officers and the transportation of 58 horses and 50 men for the group of soldiers he led under Marion’s command.

Jamie Thompkins, the Historical Society’s Historic Marker Coordinator, said they are excited to share this neat piece of history.

“This is a first in a series because there are many many things that happened in Horry County that no one really knows about, and we’re excited to bring that to light,” said Thompkins.

The unveiling of the historical marker takes place Tuesday, November 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the end of West Cox Ferry Road.

Thompkins said their next historical markers will be in Bucksport to highlight the area’s economic contribution to the county through its three large sawmills.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.