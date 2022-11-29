Submit a Tip
More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

