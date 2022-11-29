Crews block lanes on Highway 501 after crash involving 18-wheeler

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple lanes of Highway 501 in Conway are closed after a three-vehicle crash at Cox Ferry Road.

The Conway Police Department is currently responding to the crash.

June Wood, the spokesperson for the police department, said a tractor-trailer is involved in the crash.

According to the SCDOT maps, traffic back-ups from the wreck extend all the way back past Gardner Lacy Road in the northbound lanes.

Wood said that “spilled vehicle fluid” is in the roadway and that may require clean up.

Right now it’s not clear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

