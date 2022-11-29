Submit a Tip
Gay Dolphin is participating in Angel Tree while having their biggest sale of the year

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s oldest, largest, and most unique gift shop, the Gay Dolphin has been an anchor of the Myrtle Beach community since the 1940s.

With its wide selection of sea shells, apparel ,home décor, collectibles, jewelry, sharks teeth, and seven photo opportunities ranging from a Lifesize Yeti and Elvis to Egyptian guardians and pirates, the Gay Dolphin is more than a gift shop – it is a shopping experience.

Right now they’re having thier biggest sale of the year with the entire store on sale. Plus, you can help them out this holiday season by participating with them in Angel Tree!

