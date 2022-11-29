Submit a Tip
Brookgreen Gardens' 'Night of a Thousand Candles' listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows

Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year. (Source: Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.

It breaksdown the light displays down by region.

In the southeast, Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was listed as one of the best Christmas light displays.

“Brookgreen Gardens’ name for its wintertime event does not do it justice: The Nights of a Thousand Candles display actually includes 2,700-plus real candles in addition to strung electric lights,” the report states. “Multiple visitors applaud Brookgreen Gardens’ display and particularly enjoyed seeing the oak trees aglow with cascading lights.

Also named in the southeast were Fantasy Lights at Callaway Resort in Georgia and Pigeon Forge Winterfest in Tennessee.

CLICK HERE to visit the Brookgreen Gardens website and see the schedule for the light show and to buy tickets for the event.

