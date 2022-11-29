‘All we want to do is make kids happy this year’ over $6,000 in toys raised

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of Brazen Roofing and Three Ring Focus joined businesses like Shoreline Realty in making sure children in Horry County have toys this Christmas.

“It’s been a hard couple of years, we’ve seen the lowest of lows,” said Christian Stevens, estimating manager at Brazen Roofing.

Owner Adam Kipple opened Three Ring Focus about a year ago and has been looking for ways to help the local community.

“What we’re doing is getting everyone together, bringing toys so that we can provide holiday cheer for kids around Horry County,” said Stevens.

This is the first year for the toy collection, which started out as a $5,000 shopping spree at a local retailer. Plans changed, leading to a stuff-a-trailer event outside of Three Rings in Myrtle Beach Monday night.

“Our goal is to be more involved in the neighborhood and within the community,” said Casey King, project manager for Brazen Roofing.

They were able to meet and exceed their goal of over $6,000 worth of Toys for Tots. They will be delivered on Tuesday morning.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Angel Tree program is underway to help 200 families in Horry County have a Merry Christmas.

“Our campaign this time of year is two-fold. We have the Angel Tree portion, where we set up Angel Trees throughout the county. Our community can come around and pick an Angel and help meet a need for a family or child on Christmas morning,” said Captain Carl Melton, Salvation Army of Horry County.

There is also a need for volunteer bell ringers for the red kettle campaign.

“We are interested in individuals and groups. People who can get their Sunday School group together,” said Melton.

The Angel Tree campaign runs through Dec. 15, and Red Kettle runs through Dec. 24.

Meanwhile, at Three Ring Focus, there are plans to hold another event for the holidays next year.

“All we want to do is just make some kids happy,” said Stevens.

