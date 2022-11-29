Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 charged after toddler drowned in hot tub while they used meth, court docs say

Two women are facing charges after a 14-month-old child drowned in a hot tub while they used drugs, according to court records. (Source: WKYT)
By Jim Stratman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – Two Kentucky women are facing manslaughter charges after a 14-month-old child drowned in a hot tub while they used drugs, according to court records.

Monica and Erica Goodwin were arrested Monday in the death of Monica Goodwin’s child, officials said. They didn’t clarify Monica and Erica Goodwin’s relationship to each other.

According to court documents, the women were home with the child on Nov. 16 when they went upstairs and left the child alone downstairs.

Police said the child was unsupervised long enough to climb into a hot tub that was inside the home and drown.

Upon investigation, sheriff’s deputies said that the women admitted to regularly using meth and said that they had left the child alone to go upstairs and get high.

Deputies said they found drug paraphernalia in the upstairs bedroom, backing up the women’s statements.

The women were taken into custody. They are both facing one count of manslaughter and are being held in the Clark County Detention Center, each on a $50,000 bond.

The child’s funeral was held Tuesday. No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Michael Hill
Report: Man fired shots at bicyclist on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Historical markers reveal Horry County's role in Revolutionary War
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
LIVE: Biden manufacturing, economy remarks