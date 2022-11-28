Submit a Tip
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said a one-year-old child hit and killed by an SUV is a tragic accident.

A newly released incident report shows that last Tuesday the child ran behind the SUV as it was backing out of a driveway along Blue Ridge Trail in the Timber Ridge Village community.

A witness told police that she tried to run outside and warn the driver that the child was behind the SUV but she couldn’t get to him in time.

The incident report shows that the child died on the scene.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the child as Jazlyn Verganza.

Police said that the incident is a tragic accident, and the driver will not face charges.

After the accident, the community of Timber Ridge Village lowered a flag at half-staff in memory of the child. They were also planning to collect money to donate to the family.

