The Tanger Outlets of Myrtle Beach are currently hosting a charity Shoe Drive

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina.

Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.

Drop-offs can be made Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

