Small businesses at Grand Strand flea market see boost on Thanksgiving weekend

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Small businesses in the Grand Strand got a big boost over Thanksgiving weekend.

In Surfside Beach, many of the nearly 150 vendors at the Hudson Flea Market are small local businesses.

Josh Hudson, a co-owner of the flea market, said they got a lot of foot traffic on Small Business Saturday- a day dedicated to shopping locally and supporting small businesses.

That support has kept local business owners here at the flea market for generations.

“We like to take care of people around us and we treat them like family,” said Hudson. “Some of the vendors out here have been here for over 30 years.”

Suzann Blomdahl is a second-generation vendor who has been at the flea market for many years with her business, Carolina Best. She called Saturday a success.

“We were very blessed. It was great to see everybody coming in and they would rather shop with us than go into something big,” said Blomdahl.

Carolina Best specializes in all types of fragrances. Blomdahl said she found her passion for perfumes the day her father built it from the ground up. This business is also what she uses to support her family.

“It helps us pay the bills and put food on the table. None of us here do this to be rich. A lot of us are out here just because we enjoy it. I do it out here to make a living and support my family. You know, there are other things that would have liked to do in life - but I just fell in passion for this,” said Blomdahl.

