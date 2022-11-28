SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A head-on crash in Marlboro County killed one driver and sent another to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Highway 381 near Jimmie McColl Rd, roughly two miles south of McColl.

Authorities flew one driver to the hospital.

The driver’s identities have not been released at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.