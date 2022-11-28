Submit a Tip
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Marlboro County

(WTOC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A head-on crash in Marlboro County killed one driver and sent another to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Highway 381 near Jimmie McColl Rd, roughly two miles south of McColl.

Authorities flew one driver to the hospital.

The driver’s identities have not been released at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

