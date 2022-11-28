Submit a Tip
Report: Man fired shots at bicyclist on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Michael Hill
Michael Hill(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces an attempted murder charge after police said he fired shots at a bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach.

Police were called earlier this month to 4th Avenue South and Hillside Drive South for a shooting, where they met up with the victim.

The victim told officers the shooting took place on South Ocean Boulevard at the High Tide Motel. An incident report shows that a bullet casing was found outside of the motel.

According to the incident report, the victim had left work at Nathans on Main Street and was riding his bike when he stopped on Ocean Boulevard to answer a phone call.

“As he was getting off his bike, a dark-colored SUV was traveling southbound on S Ocean Blvd and stopped behind him,” the incident report states.

The victim told police that a man got out of the SUV and started insulting the victim, while a woman inside the SUV told the victim to run.

As the victim turned to run away, he saw the man take out a gun, according to the incident report.

The victim told officers he heard two shots fired, but he said he was not hit.

On Nov. 18, detectives positively identified the suspect as Michael Hill. He was located at his job and arrested.

He is charged with attempted murder.

Hill was released from jail the next day after posting a $15,000 bond.

