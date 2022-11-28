Report: Gamecocks OC Marcus Satterfield leaving for job with Nebraska

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving the team after 2 seasons to take the same position at Nebraska ESPN reported Monday morning.

Satterfield will join with new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule who he worked with at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers.

The coach had been on rocky ground in Columbia most of the season until things turned around for the offense the last 2 weeks. The Gamecocks gained over 600 yards and scored 63 points in an upset of then 5th ranked Tennessee and followed that up with more than 400 yards of offense and 31 points in an upset of 8th ranked Clemson.

South Carolina made a push to keep Satterfield with the school according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel but the coach made the decision to head to Lincoln instead.

There’s been no official word on the move from South Carolina or indication on who will call the plays for the teams bowl game.

