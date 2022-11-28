Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Gamecocks OC Marcus Satterfield leaving for job with Nebraska

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield(South Carolina Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving the team after 2 seasons to take the same position at Nebraska ESPN reported Monday morning.

Satterfield will join with new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule who he worked with at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers.

The coach had been on rocky ground in Columbia most of the season until things turned around for the offense the last 2 weeks. The Gamecocks gained over 600 yards and scored 63 points in an upset of then 5th ranked Tennessee and followed that up with more than 400 yards of offense and 31 points in an upset of 8th ranked Clemson.

South Carolina made a push to keep Satterfield with the school according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel but the coach made the decision to head to Lincoln instead.

There’s been no official word on the move from South Carolina or indication on who will call the plays for the teams bowl game.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Monday ahead of mid week rain
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: James Madison routs No. 23 Coastal Carolina in regular-season finale
HIGHLIGHTS: South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
HIGHLIGHTS: South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Sam Darnold scores 2 TDs in return, Panthers defeat Broncos 23-10
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory