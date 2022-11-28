Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the nation’s average gas prices continued dropping coast to coast.

The national average cost of fuel is $3.52 per gallon, down 22.7 cents from a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, continuing a downward trend for the third straight week in a row.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a media release.

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports the states with the lowest average prices include Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hawaii, California and Nevada maintain the highest average prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Death investigation underway after police activity at CCU residence hall
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Rain on Wednesday will be followed by clear and cooler weather.
FIRST ALERT: Staying dry through Tuesday but storm chances return by midweek
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Small businesses at Grand Strand flea market see boost on Thanksgiving weekend
.
VIDEO: Online scams to look out for this Cyber Monday
.
VIDEO: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Police identify Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect; seeking information on whereabouts
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks