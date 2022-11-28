Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police identify Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect; seeking information on whereabouts

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police released the name of the man who they said opened fire inside a Walmart during Black Friday.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Jarod Lowery.

The Lumberton Police Department obtained warrants against Lowery on assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m. Friday, with the customers evacuating as officers arrived.

Surveillance video also showed Lowery leaving the store as it was being evacuated.

Police were then notified that the victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two people “who are familiar with each other.”

Anyone with information on Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Monday ahead of mid week rain
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Small businesses at Grand Strand flea market see boost on Thanksgiving weekend
.
VIDEO: Online scams to look out for this Cyber Monday
.
VIDEO: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Police identify Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect; seeking information on whereabouts
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
Hearing date moved again on SC constitutionality of electric chairs and firing squads