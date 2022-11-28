Online scams to look out for this Cyber Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number and click “buy,” there are a few common scams to watch out for while shopping online.

First, the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina said you’ll be sure to see plenty of pop-up ads so be careful clicking any links offering you the best deals.

Next, be aware of fake websites.

Renee Wikstrom, Deputy Director of the BBB of Coastal Carolina, said sites that look like the real thing but are actually cloned are one of the most common ways you can get tricked into handing over your information while shopping.

“You order it from a duplicate site that maybe has an extra $50 to $75 off the product. You go and put your personal information in, you never receive your product, you can’t get a refund, and your holiday is probably ruined,” said Wikstrom.

Now, here are a few things you can do to avoid getting scammed and make sure what’s in your cart ends up on your doorstep.

Wikstrom said using a credit card while shopping online is one of the most important things you can do to protect your money.

You’ll also want to make sure your anti-virus software is up to date on your computer or phone so it catches fishy websites and emails.

It’s also important to check the URL of a website for the HTTPS so you know it’s secure.

Wikstrom said it might seem like a lot, but taking these steps will be worth it.

“You just have to slow down. Double check. Look for that HTTPS. That saves so much heartache in the end,” said Wikstrom.

If you do find yourself getting scammed, make sure to report it to BBB’s scam tracker by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.