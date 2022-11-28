Manufacturing company invests $4.2 million to expand Horry County operations creating new jobs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing company specializing in building materials announced plans Monday to expand operations in Horry County.

Shed Windows and More, Inc. a window and building manufacturer and distributor, currently located on Chestnut Road in Longs, will expand its operations to include a new 50,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to make double-pane vinyl windows in-house, therefore, increasing its business and workflow.

The $4.2 million investment will also create 42 new jobs.

“Our company has been around for more than 20 years and part of Horry County since 2013. We value our employees, our customers and the community,” said Shed Windows and More, Inc. Vice President Thomas Slack. “Shed Windows and More, Inc. is excited to expand our operations to meet the growth of our customers all over the United States.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2023.

“Horry County is devoted to supporting and growing industry, and we are proud to announce the expansion of Shed Windows and More, Inc,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner. “The company represents success in our county and proof that we are a great place to have a business.

For more information about the expansion and job opportunities, visit SC Works.

