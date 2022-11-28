Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Long Bay Theatre’s Christmas Musical is almost here just in time for the holidays

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Theatre Christmas production is The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.

It’s more than a mouth full, it’s a good time.

So leave the kids at home, for this one is a bit out of their league.

The stereotypical trailer park characters are not so politically correct with some mouths that should be washed-out with soap.

Join them for some belly aching laughs! 

WARNING: This Play contains STRONG LANGUAGE

You can learn more and but tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Monday ahead of mid week rain
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shoe Drive
The Tanger Outlets of Myrtle Beach are currently hosting a charity Shoe Drive
.
Grand Strand Today - Tanger Outlets of Myrtle Beach Shoe Drive
.
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Theatre Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Core Fitness: Never Miss a Monday