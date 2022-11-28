Long Bay Theatre’s Christmas Musical is almost here just in time for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Theatre Christmas production is The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.

It’s more than a mouth full, it’s a good time.

So leave the kids at home, for this one is a bit out of their league.

The stereotypical trailer park characters are not so politically correct with some mouths that should be washed-out with soap.

Join them for some belly aching laughs!

WARNING: This Play contains STRONG LANGUAGE

You can learn more and but tickets here.

