Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kick off the holiday season with Alabama Theater

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now thru December make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show.

2022′s #1 Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand Strand to produce a spectacular new holiday musical experience sure to put you in the season’s spirit.

Alabama Theatre’s merriest Christmas Show on the Grand Strand will instill the true meaning of Christmas in your family with its combination of traditional classics and contemporary holiday favorites.

This festive Holiday Show is a southern family tradition on the Grand Strand that invites people from all over.

Learn more or buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Hall at CCU
SLED: Death investigation underway after police activity at CCU residence hall
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Rain on Wednesday will be followed by clear and cooler weather.
FIRST ALERT: Staying dry through Tuesday but storm chances return by midweek
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 6
.
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 3