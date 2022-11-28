Gas prices in Myrtle Beach fall 13 cents over Thanksgiving holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Myrtle Beach area fell 13.2 cents over the Thanksgiving holiday week, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 stations.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 3.3 cents lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.84 Sunday while the most expensive was $3.29.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.68 and the highest was recorded at $3.73.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” DeHaan said. “It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

