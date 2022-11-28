Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Staying dry through Tuesday but storm chances return by midweek

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue for the start of the week. Another round of rain arrives by Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Slightly cooler temperatures settle in tonight. With clear skies, readings will drop into the upper 40s along the Grand Strand and into the lower and middle 40s inland.

TUESDAY

Plenty of sunshine returns on Tuesday along with another round of mild afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK

The next weather maker will arrive across the region on Wednesday. A cold front will move into the Carolinas early in the day and will be accompanied by a band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. This band of wet weather will move across the region mainly through the first half of the day Wednesday. The rain will likely end by the early afternoon with clearing skies returning by the the late afternoon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms return Wednesday.
Showers and a few thunderstorms return Wednesday.(WMBF)

Much cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front with daytime temperatures returning to the 50s by Thursday and Friday. Chilly nights will return to end the week with overnight lows returning to the 30s and 40s.

Rain on Wednesday will be followed by clear and cooler weather.
Rain on Wednesday will be followed by clear and cooler weather.(WMBF)

