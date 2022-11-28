Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe

Charleston firefighters were able to rescue a kitten treading water in a drainage pipe Monday...
Charleston firefighters were able to rescue a kitten treading water in a drainage pipe Monday morning.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters responded to an animal in distress call early Monday morning.

The fire department said Engine 109 responded to the call around 3:22 a.m. and found a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe.

The kitten was treading water, but firefighters were able to rescue the feline from about six feet inside the pipe.

The fire department says the kitten was given to the caller for rehabilitation.

Captain Evans, Engineer Schiavi, Firefighter Higginbothan and Firefighter Moyer of Engine 109...
Captain Evans, Engineer Schiavi, Firefighter Higginbothan and Firefighter Moyer of Engine 109 were able to rescue a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe.(Charleston Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Monday ahead of mid week rain
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Small businesses at Grand Strand flea market see boost on Thanksgiving weekend
.
VIDEO: Online scams to look out for this Cyber Monday
.
VIDEO: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Police identify Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect; seeking information on whereabouts
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
Hearing date moved again on SC constitutionality of electric chairs and firing squads