Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dumptruck crash closes lanes in Georgetown County

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The westbound lane of Highmarket Street in Georgetown is blocked after a crash involving a dump truck.

Georgetown County Fire & EMS said Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road is blocked due to the crash.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Monday ahead of mid week rain
Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Marlboro County
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops