Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation into the death of a student at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday determined the student died of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner said.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area.

A second alert went out at around 7 p.m. stating there was no threat to campus. CCU sent out a third alert at around 11:10 p.m. giving the all-clear.

The university said the cause of death is pending additional investigation and out of respect for the family, the student’s name is not being released at this time.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested on the scene by CCU on Sunday night and is leading the investigation.

“Losing a member of our community is very difficult,” CCU said in a statement. “At this time, our priority is to provide support to our campus community.”

The coroner said no further information will be released from that department as to the identity of the student.

Students, faculty and staff may seek assistance by calling 843-349-2305 or through LifeServices EAP at 800-822-4847.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

