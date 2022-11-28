Child, dogs rescued from burning vehicle, Rock Hill man charged

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges after a child and two dogs were rescued from a burning car parked in front of a Big Lots store in Rock Hill on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to the Big Lots on Cherry Road around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 24 after getting reports of a child inside a vehicle that was on fire.

When police arrived, they saw a Chevy Trailblazer parked illegally in the fire lane in front of the Big Lots, being extinguished by Rock Hill firefighters, a news release stated.

Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. The child was evaluated by EMS and taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for observation as no injuries were visible, according to law enforcement.

Police said one of the dogs had a minor burn but both were expected to be OK.

According to law enforcement, officers located 30-year-old Christopher Lampkin, of Rock Hill, who said he parked the vehicle and left the child and the dogs inside while he went into the store.

Lampkin said he heard the vehicle was on fire and ran outside to check. By the time he came out of the store, the child and animals were already out of the Trailblazer, according to authorities.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, parking an unattended vehicle, parking in a marked fire lane, and possession of marijuana.

Officers said they believe the fire started because of a push-button-activated torch that was left accessible in the vehicle.

