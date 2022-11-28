Submit a Tip
Body of a woman found on street in Lake City, police investigating

(WMBF NEWS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after the body of a woman was found on the road Monday morning.

Lake City Spokesperson, Donna Tracy, says the body was discovered on Johnson Street early Monday and has not been identified at this time.

Police are investigating and details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake City Police at 843-374-5411 to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Stay with WMBF News for upates.

