Aynor man faces additional charges in connection to child sex crime investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New warrants were served against an Aynor man who is already facing several charges in a child sex crime investigation.

On Nov. 16, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 31-year-old Matthew Gore and charged him with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office announced on Monday that he faces four additional charges in the case after a search warrant brought new evidence of criminal activity.

On top of the 10 charges, Gore now faces two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

