Authorities search for missing Florence County man last seen in October

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man last seen leaving the Florence County Detention Center in late October.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence was last seen when he was released from the jail on Oct. 25

Googe is about 5′8″, weighs approximately 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Derek Thomas Googe (WMBF)

Anyone with information on Googe is asked to call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 438. Tips can also be made using “Submit a Tip” on the FCSO app or online at peedeeswanted.com. You can also call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

You do not have to reveal your identity to submit a tip and could earn a reward from Crime Stopper of up to $1,000.

