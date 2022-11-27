Submit a Tip
Relatives of man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend arrested in connection to case

Arrest warrants state the relatives listened to the woman yell and beg for help for nearly two hours
Michael Thomas Burnett, 43, and Melissa Michelle Burnett, 49, were arrested on Saturday, Nov....
Michael Thomas Burnett, 43, and Melissa Michelle Burnett, 49, were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022, in connection to the death of Clarissa Winchester.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested on Saturday in connection to the homicide of Clarissa Winchester.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Thomas Burnett and 49-year-old Melissa Michelle Burnett are relatives of Tyler Wilkins, the man charged with the attempted murder of Winchester.

Deputies said the Burnetts were in the house at the time of the brutal attack which resulted in Winchester’s death and did not try to stop it or call 911.

According to arrest warrants, the Michael and Melissa Burnett listened to Winchester yell and beg for help for about two hours and took no action to assist her. She later died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Both were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 26 and taken to the Detention Center on Misprision of a Felony charge or neglect in reporting a crime.

They both remain at the detention center on a $20,000 bond.

