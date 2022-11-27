Police activity reported at CCU residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of the residence halls at Coastal Carolina University on Sunday.

The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall.

The alert also stated to avoid the area.

A second alert went out at around 7 p.m. stating there was no threat to campus.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.