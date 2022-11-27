Horry County crews respond to gas leak off Highway 90
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a gas leak early Sunday in part of Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a commercial building on the 5000 block of Highway 90 at around 9:40 a.m. after reports of a gas odor.
The building was evacuated as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.
HCFR said it is monitoring the building and is working with a utility company at the scene.
