FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings a line of scattered storms this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A wet morning turns dry later this afternoon

TODAY

A cold front will bring a line of scattered showers across the Pee Dee this morning. This line of showers will be moving in as early as 6am and the bulk of the showers will end by lunch time. Overall, we’re not expecting any severe weather but at times we’ll have pockets of heavy downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures are going to be a bit warmer with highs reaching in the low 70s along the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.

Tracking scattered showers this morning (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area

THE WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures are going to remain warm for the first half of the work week. Temperatures are going to stay between in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday, however after a cold front moves in by midweek, that will cause our temperatures to drop for Thursday and Friday

The week ahead (WMBF)

