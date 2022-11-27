Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings a line of scattered storms this morning

By Matt Bullock
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A wet morning turns dry later this afternoon

TODAY

A cold front will bring a line of scattered showers across the Pee Dee this morning. This line of showers will be moving in as early as 6am and the bulk of the showers will end by lunch time. Overall, we’re not expecting any severe weather but at times we’ll have pockets of heavy downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures are going to be a bit warmer with highs reaching in the low 70s along the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.

Tracking scattered showers this morning
Tracking scattered showers this morning(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area

THE WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures are going to remain warm for the first half of the work week. Temperatures are going to stay between in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday, however after a cold front moves in by midweek, that will cause our temperatures to drop for Thursday and Friday

The week ahead
The week ahead(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
Aspen Jeter
SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
James Delynn Alford
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday with chances for showers returning for Sunday
Rain returns tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful start to the weekend, more rain arrives soon
More downpours arrive Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful start to the weekend, more rain arrives soon