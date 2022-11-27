Submit a Tip
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released

North Charleston Police say a body was recovered Saturday night while searching for a man who drove into the Ashley River.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a body was recovered Saturday night while searching for a man who drove into the Ashley River.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Friday after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door.

Once they arrived, a man driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan took off at a high rate of speed and drove into the Ashley River, according to investigators.

In a news release, police released Ring Doorbell video showing the moments right before that crash on Flynn Drive.

Source: North Charleston Police Department

The crash sparked an hours-long search.

An the beginning of the search, a man cried out for help, but police say they were unable to locate him. The next day crews found a deceased male in the water at 7:35 p.m.

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.

Along with North Charleston Police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are also investigating.

