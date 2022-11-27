Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game.

New Orleans Police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving multiple victims wounded in the French Quarter.

Two people have been detained for questioning in relation to the shooting, police said. Weapons were taken from both of them.

Police said the victims included three males and two females but did not disclose their ages, WVUE reports. NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson was among the officers who responded to the scene on a weekend when tens of thousands of additional visitors are in town for the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University.

The shooting was the second in the area in the span of five hours.

Police are also investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. That victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Canal Street, near the intersection with St. Charles Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized, but police have not provided information on his condition.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
Aspen Jeter
SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Tracking scattered showers this morning
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings a line of scattered storms this morning
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink