WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd.

The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks headed back to Columbia victorious at around 5:30 p.m. (WIS News 10)

When the team arrived chants of “Beamer ball” and “Spencer Rattler” erupted from the crowd.

THE STREAK HAS BEEN BROKEN‼️



Capstone will be glowing ✨garnet ✨tonight to celebrate @GamecockFB's win over the team in the upstate! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/J1bTEEdCn0 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 26, 2022

Hey, #Gamecocks!



Let’s #WelcomeHome @GamecockFB in style. 😎



The team will be arriving to Gamecock Park around 7:30 and fans can enter through the armory side entrance.



See y’all there! 🤙 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 26, 2022

