WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd.
The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m.
When the team arrived chants of “Beamer ball” and “Spencer Rattler” erupted from the crowd.
THE STREAK HAS BEEN BROKEN‼️— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 26, 2022
Capstone will be glowing ✨garnet ✨tonight to celebrate @GamecockFB's win over the team in the upstate! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/J1bTEEdCn0
Hey, #Gamecocks!— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 26, 2022
Let’s #WelcomeHome @GamecockFB in style. 😎
The team will be arriving to Gamecock Park around 7:30 and fans can enter through the armory side entrance.
See y’all there! 🤙
