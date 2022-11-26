Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia

The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd.

The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks headed back to Columbia victorious at around 5:30 p.m.
The Gamecocks headed back to Columbia victorious at around 5:30 p.m.(WIS News 10)

When the team arrived chants of “Beamer ball” and “Spencer Rattler” erupted from the crowd.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
Aspen Jeter
SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
James Delynn Alford
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say

Latest News

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday with chances for showers returning for Sunday
Rain returns tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return tomorrow morning
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win