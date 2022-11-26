Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

The spacecraft also snapped a selfie on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission.

If Orion completes its trek beyond the moon and back to Earth, it will be the furthest a spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever traveled.

For now, it’s only carrying inanimate, scientific payloads.

Nasa’s Artemis program aims to eventually establish a lunar outpost to permanently host astronauts for the first time in history.

The hope is to one day pave a route to Mars.

The Artemis one mission launched on Nov. 16. The Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
James Delynn Alford
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say
Aspen Jeter
SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday with chances for showers returning for Sunday
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
James Madison routs No. 23 Coastal Carolina in regular-season finale, 47-7
Victor Manuel Escobar, 30, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and...
Man arrested after firing gun inside home, making threats to deputies
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution