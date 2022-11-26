Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

James Madison routs No. 23 Coastal Carolina in regular-season finale, 47-7

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WMBF) - No. 23 Coastal Carolina’s road to the Sun Belt Conference Championship hit a major speed bump on Saturday.

The Chanticleers (9-2) fell 47-7 at James Madison (8-3) in the regular season finale for both teams.

After Coastal took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter, James Madison responded by scoring 44 unanswered points throughout the remainder of the contest.

With Grayson McCall out due to injury, the Chants ran a two-quarterback system between Jared Guest and Bryce Carpenter that failed to get over 100 yards passing against the Dukes’ defense.

Freshman Bryce Archie also got some snaps late in the game for the Chants.

TURNING THE TABLES

Guest connected with receiver Sam Pinckney for Coastal’s only score, which came from 33 yards out on a fourth down attempt with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

From there, it was all James Madison.

Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for four of the Dukes’ touchdowns and ran in another while totaling over 300 all-purpose yards on the day.

Devin Ravenel led all receivers with 102 yards and a pair of scores.

The Dukes were also able to come up with a pair of turnovers on defense, including an interception from Guest.

IMPLICATIONS

The Dukes now finish as the top team in the Sun Belt East but are ineligible for postseason play due to the program’s transition from FCS to FBS. Coastal will instead represent the division in next week’s conference title game.

UP NEXT

Coastal will play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game next Saturday against the winner of the Sun Belt West.

James Madison’s season is over.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
James Delynn Alford
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say
Aspen Jeter
SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Lower State Championships
HIGHLIGHTS: South Florence, Johnsonville advance to state title games
HIGHLIGHTS: South Florence, Johnsonville advance to state title games
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit