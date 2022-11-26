James Madison routs No. 23 Coastal Carolina in regular-season finale, 47-7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WMBF) - No. 23 Coastal Carolina’s road to the Sun Belt Conference Championship hit a major speed bump on Saturday.

The Chanticleers (9-2) fell 47-7 at James Madison (8-3) in the regular season finale for both teams.

After Coastal took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter, James Madison responded by scoring 44 unanswered points throughout the remainder of the contest.

With Grayson McCall out due to injury, the Chants ran a two-quarterback system between Jared Guest and Bryce Carpenter that failed to get over 100 yards passing against the Dukes’ defense.

Freshman Bryce Archie also got some snaps late in the game for the Chants.

TURNING THE TABLES

Guest connected with receiver Sam Pinckney for Coastal’s only score, which came from 33 yards out on a fourth down attempt with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

From there, it was all James Madison.

Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for four of the Dukes’ touchdowns and ran in another while totaling over 300 all-purpose yards on the day.

Devin Ravenel led all receivers with 102 yards and a pair of scores.

The Dukes were also able to come up with a pair of turnovers on defense, including an interception from Guest.

IMPLICATIONS

The Dukes now finish as the top team in the Sun Belt East but are ineligible for postseason play due to the program’s transition from FCS to FBS. Coastal will instead represent the division in next week’s conference title game.

UP NEXT

Coastal will play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game next Saturday against the winner of the Sun Belt West.

James Madison’s season is over.

