FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday with chances for showers returning for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, however the second half of the weekend looks to wet.

TODAY

We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures are going to be near normal with highs reaching in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. We’ll keep things sunny most of the day before clouds begin to arrive closer to sunset. Despite increasing clouds late in the day, it’s a dry forecast through Saturday.

Sunny Saturday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight, this should keep us well insulated with warmer temperatures this evening. Overnight lows are going to be dropping in the low to mid 50s across our area

TOMORROW

Much warmer weather arrives Sunday but it comes at the expense of more clouds and rain chances. Temperatures Sunday afternoon climb well above average, topping out around 70°. We start Sunday dry but watch a quick-moving line of downpours arrive around lunchtime. This rain is in and out by sunset but could drop some heavy rain at times. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain returns tomorrow morning (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are going to remain warm for the first half of the work week. Temperatures are going to stay between in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday, however after a cold front moves in by midweek, that will cause our temperatures to drop for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures this week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.