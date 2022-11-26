FIRST ALERT: Wet Wednesday ahead of Thursday cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick hitting round of rain moves through the area today before a brief cool down settles in through early Friday.

Rain arrives by mid morning. (WMBF)

TODAY

Rain with some embedded downpours will overspread the region through the morning hours. A rumble of thunder will be possible at times through midday but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be very warm despite the rain with afternoon readings climbing into the lower 70s. Rain will quickly taper off by the early afternoon and even the clouds will break up a bit later today allowing for a few peaks of sunshine.

Warm and breezy with periods of rain from mid morning through the early afternoon. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Skies will continue to clear as much colder air moves in overnight. Inland temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s while the Grand Strand drops to around 40.

Temperatures drop into the 30s to near 40 tonight. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Much cooler weather will remain in place through Thursday and Thursday night. With sunny skies and a lingering breeze, temperatures will only climb into the lower and middle 50s. Thursday night will see temperatures drop all the way to near freezing inland and into the middle and upper 30s near the beaches.

THIS WEEKEND

Milder temperatures return for the weekend. Friday will see afternoon highs returning to the lower 60s followed by a surge of warmth into the upper 60s to near 70 by Saturday and Sunday. The weekend warm up will come with mostly cloudy skies and the risk of a few light showers at times, but no significant rain is expected at this time.

