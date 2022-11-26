Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday.

Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to work at the scene.

Data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened just before 11 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

