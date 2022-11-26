Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday.

Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to work at the scene.

Data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened just before 11 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
James Delynn Alford
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say
Aspen Jeter
SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead

Latest News

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash with dump truck in Conway, lanes clodes on 501
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash with dump truck in Conway, lanes closed on 501