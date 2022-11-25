Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Lower State Championships

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A trio of local teams remain in the South Carolina High School League playoffs, as trips to the state championship games were on the line Friday night.

Check this page for updates, scores and highlights from Friday’s action.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 4A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

South Florence at AC Flora

CLASS 3A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Beaufort at Dillon

CLASS A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Cross at Johnsonville

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
North Myrtle Beach
‘I knew something bad happened’: North Myrtle Beach community mourns after child hit, killed by car
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says

Latest News

Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Credit: UVA
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against Georgia State during the...
Rattler named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week