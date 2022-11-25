Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina gets some of the least sleep in America

File Photo
File Photo(PRNewswire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you been getting enough sleep? If you live in South Carolina a new report says residents are in the top ten for the least sleep in the country.

Researchers at MattressInsider.com looked at the data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps 2022 to find the percentage of adults getting less than seven hours of sleep a night.

Hawaii ranked as the U.S. state with the least amount of sleep at 43.2%. West Virginians came in second at 42.5%. South Carolina residents came in at number nine in the study, with 38.8% of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep.

The U.S. average is around 35.2%.

A spokesperson from the website said,

“Research has revealed that getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is linked to poor health such as weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and depression. Getting 7 hours or over on a regular basis results in better cognitive abilities and a lower risk of health concerns.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
North Myrtle Beach
‘I knew something bad happened’: North Myrtle Beach community mourns after child hit, killed by car
Joel Happle
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Latest News

James Delynn Alford
Dillon man accused of shooting victim inside Florence home, deputies say
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Soggy Black Friday
FIRST ALERT: Soggy Black Friday, rain chances return for the weekend
SCHP: Driver dead after vehicle strikes ditch, overturns in Marlboro County