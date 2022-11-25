SCHP: Driver dead after vehicle strikes ditch, overturns in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash early Friday in the Pee Dee.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway in Marlboro County. That’s around three miles north of the Clio community.

Tidwell said a 2008 Ford Mustang was heading east on Highway 9 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch before overturning several times. The vehicle also struck a light pole.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash and was the vehicle’s only occupant.

