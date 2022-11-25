SC authorities searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in one South Carolina county are asking for help to find a missing girl after her mother was found dead.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at a home on Louise Drive in the Orangeburg area at around noon Thursday to conduct a welfare check.

A deceased woman was later found at that location. Deputies added she had not been heard from since Nov. 1.

They later learned the woman had a child, five-year-old Aspen Jeter, who was also not located at the home.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.